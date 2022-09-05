Know the secret behind “Mega Blockbuster”

TNI Bureau: After BCCI president and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s team of social media screwed up the caption for the Facebook post, e-commerce platform Meesho recently experienced a “mega” blunder that ruined its promotional stunt. The post, which has since been deleted and replaced, made headlines, but not in the way Ganguly or Meesho intended. The platform’s promotional stunt did not go as planned due to Ganguly’s copy-paste error. On social media, a banner with the phrase “Mega Blockbuster” and what appeared to be a list of numerous celebrities had been shared.

The posting was meant to be a film poster for Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone new project, titled ‘Mega Blockbuster,’ but Ganguly’s post unknowingly confirmed that it was a promotional advertisement for the Meesho brand. In a now-deleted tweet and Facebook post, Ganguly accidentally decided to share the entire communication, including the instructions that must have been emailed to his PR team. “Please ensure that the MEESHO branding or hashtag is not mentioned in the September 1st post,” Ganguly writes in the caption. Meesho, on the other hand, handled the situation with brilliance, tweeting, “When Dada hits, it’s a 6.” It’s still a 6 when Dada misses.” The brand also tagged Ganguly and shared a screenshot of the original post.

Initially, despite Ganguly’s removal of the tweet and publication of a new one without the error, internet users actually realized what had occurred, and a screenshot of the tweet began circulating online. Deepika Padukone, Karthi, and Rashmika Mandana, comedian Kapil Sharma, and cricketer Rohit Sharma were among those who shared the poster. Each celebrity is portrayed as the central protagonist in the upcoming film in the posts. The trailer was set to premiere on September 4th, and the poster read, “Ohseem presents Mega Blockbuster.” Everything appeared to be going as planned until Ganguly’s post revealed the brand behind the ad.