WATCH: Sumit-Tapaswini Marital Discord takes Ugly Turn

Insight Bureau: The marital discord between Dr. Sumit Sahu and Tapaswini Dash, took an ugly turn tonight with hundreds of women gathered at his house and forcibly barged into the premises by breaking open the main gate.

However, they could enter up to the verandah and not inside the house. The local police rushed to the spot to restore normalcy. But, it looked like Tapaswini endorsed the incident and appreciated the women for coming forward to ensure justice to her.

Meanwhile, Tapaswini moved her make-shift tent to Sumit’s verandah inside the premises, triggering further conflict. She is adamant of entering the house with the help of local women even as the Court asked her and Sumit to stay at a rented house again.

Tapaswini had claimed that she had entered into a court marriage with Sumit on September 7, 2020 and lived at Sumit’s house for six months. But, she was later driven out of the house, she alleged.