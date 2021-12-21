Two Omicron Cases confirmed in Odisha

Insight Bureau: Amid speculation of 3rd wave of COVID-19 due to Omicron variant of the virus, two persons in Odisha tested positive for the new variant today.

The two infected persons have returned from Nigeria and Qatar. Reports suggest that both are from Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar confirmed the two to be positive with Omicron variant today although their conditions are said to be stable.

Official source said that 7 foreign returnees had tested positive for COVID-19 in the State, of which genome sequencing report of four infected came negative for Omicron.

According to last available figures, the country registered 170 patients of the new Omicron strain even as most of whom have been asymptomatic or shown mild symptoms.