TNI Evening News Headlines – December 20, 2021

Key News Headlines of December 20, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
The foreign ministers of Central Asian countries called on PM Narendra Modi today in Delhi.
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 80 more COVID positive cases & 69 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 62 local contact cases and 18 quarantine cases.

➡️ 174 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1042875.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched Mukhyamantri Bayu Swasthya Seva scheme which will provide high quality medical services to the people of Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada & Kalahandi districts.

➡️ Odisha CM inaugurated the longest bridge of Odisha on river Mahanadi built at a cost of Rs 111 Cr.

➡️ Bhitarkanika national park to remain out of bounds for tourists for 10 days from January 2, 2022 to conduct crocodile census.

➡️ Seema Simantini Sahu, RI, Anandapur, Keonjhar critical in murderous attack by man in Bankhidi village.

➡️ Tapaswini-Sumit marital discord: Petition filed by Sumit seeking 15 days time to collect more documents rejected by SDJM Court.

India News

➡️ India’s Omicron tally reaches 161 with Kerala, Delhi and Karnataka reporting fresh cases.

➡️ Lok Sabha passes Bill to link Aadhaar card with voter ID.

➡️ The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed in Lok Sabha.

➡️ Indian Railways has decided to extend the validity of season tickets which expired during the lockdown due to Covid pandemic.

➡️ Bharat Biotech has submitted phase-III clinical trial application to DGCI for its booster dose of their intranasal #Covid19 vaccine that can be administered to people who have been vaccinated with Covaxin and Covishield.

➡️ K.S. Shan of Islamist organisation SDPI & BJP’s OBC Morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivasan hacked to death; Political rallies and use of mics banned in Kerala.

➡️ Pulwama Police arrested 2 terrorist of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

➡️ A total of 3,83,27,994 ITRs have been filed upto December 19, with 4,80,074 ITRs having been filed on the day itself: Income Tax India.

World News

➡️ World Economic Forum summit deferred as Omicron cases surge.

➡️ 12 deaths reported in United Kingdom due to Omicron variant.

➡️ Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast: WHO.

