TNI Evening News Headlines – December 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 80 more COVID positive cases & 69 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 62 local contact cases and 18 quarantine cases.

➡️ 174 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1042875.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched Mukhyamantri Bayu Swasthya Seva scheme which will provide high quality medical services to the people of Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada & Kalahandi districts.

➡️ Odisha CM inaugurated the longest bridge of Odisha on river Mahanadi built at a cost of Rs 111 Cr.

➡️ Bhitarkanika national park to remain out of bounds for tourists for 10 days from January 2, 2022 to conduct crocodile census.

➡️ Seema Simantini Sahu, RI, Anandapur, Keonjhar critical in murderous attack by man in Bankhidi village.

➡️ Tapaswini-Sumit marital discord: Petition filed by Sumit seeking 15 days time to collect more documents rejected by SDJM Court.

India News

➡️ India’s Omicron tally reaches 161 with Kerala, Delhi and Karnataka reporting fresh cases.

➡️ Lok Sabha passes Bill to link Aadhaar card with voter ID.

➡️ The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed in Lok Sabha.

➡️ Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries called on PM Narendra Modi today in Delhi.

➡️ Indian Railways has decided to extend the validity of season tickets which expired during the lockdown due to Covid pandemic.

➡️ Bharat Biotech has submitted phase-III clinical trial application to DGCI for its booster dose of their intranasal #Covid19 vaccine that can be administered to people who have been vaccinated with Covaxin and Covishield.

➡️ K.S. Shan of Islamist organisation SDPI & BJP’s OBC Morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivasan hacked to death; Political rallies and use of mics banned in Kerala.

➡️ Pulwama Police arrested 2 terrorist of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

➡️ A total of 3,83,27,994 ITRs have been filed upto December 19, with 4,80,074 ITRs having been filed on the day itself: Income Tax India.

World News

➡️ World Economic Forum summit deferred as Omicron cases surge.

➡️ 12 deaths reported in United Kingdom due to Omicron variant.

➡️ Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast: WHO.