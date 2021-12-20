TNI Evening News Headlines – December 20, 2021
Key News Headlines of December 20, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 80 more COVID positive cases & 69 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 62 local contact cases and 18 quarantine cases.
➡️ 174 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1042875.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched Mukhyamantri Bayu Swasthya Seva scheme which will provide high quality medical services to the people of Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada & Kalahandi districts.
➡️ Odisha CM inaugurated the longest bridge of Odisha on river Mahanadi built at a cost of Rs 111 Cr.
➡️ Bhitarkanika national park to remain out of bounds for tourists for 10 days from January 2, 2022 to conduct crocodile census.
➡️ Seema Simantini Sahu, RI, Anandapur, Keonjhar critical in murderous attack by man in Bankhidi village.
➡️ Tapaswini-Sumit marital discord: Petition filed by Sumit seeking 15 days time to collect more documents rejected by SDJM Court.
India News
➡️ India’s Omicron tally reaches 161 with Kerala, Delhi and Karnataka reporting fresh cases.
➡️ Lok Sabha passes Bill to link Aadhaar card with voter ID.
➡️ The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed in Lok Sabha.
➡️ Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries called on PM Narendra Modi today in Delhi.
➡️ Indian Railways has decided to extend the validity of season tickets which expired during the lockdown due to Covid pandemic.
➡️ Bharat Biotech has submitted phase-III clinical trial application to DGCI for its booster dose of their intranasal #Covid19 vaccine that can be administered to people who have been vaccinated with Covaxin and Covishield.
➡️ K.S. Shan of Islamist organisation SDPI & BJP’s OBC Morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivasan hacked to death; Political rallies and use of mics banned in Kerala.
➡️ Pulwama Police arrested 2 terrorist of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.
➡️ A total of 3,83,27,994 ITRs have been filed upto December 19, with 4,80,074 ITRs having been filed on the day itself: Income Tax India.
World News
➡️ World Economic Forum summit deferred as Omicron cases surge.
➡️ 12 deaths reported in United Kingdom due to Omicron variant.
➡️ Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast: WHO.
Comments are closed.