Watch: Saga of Madhya Pradesh Minister & Itching Powder

TNI Bureau: An unpleasant incident took place during Madhya Pradesh Minister Brijendra Singh’s public meeting after some mischievous persons applied him itching powder on pretext of welcoming him. The minister had to halt his program for some time as the itching was beyond his capacity to bear.

According to reports, Brijendra Singh Yadav reached Ashoknagar to attend the party’s Vikas Yatra. He was slated to address public meeting and inform the people about the schemes launched by the BJP governments both in State and centre for the development of the people of all walks of life.

Several people welcomed him by offering him bouquet of flowers and putting garlands around his neck. Taking the advantage of the crowd some mischievous persons applied itching powder on his body.

In a video, which is now doing rounds on social media platforms, the Minister can be seen without his shirt and cleaning his hands while a man is pouring water amid the presence of some people. As per the media reports, he even had to take bath to get some relief from the itching.

Watch the viral video: