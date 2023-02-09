TNI Evening News Headlines – February 9, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
⏺️ Susanta Kumar Mohanty appointed as the State Information Commissioner, Odisha Information Commission.
 
⏺️ Justice Satrughana Pujahari appointed chairperson of Odisha Human Rights Commission.
 
⏺️ Naba Das Murder Case: Polygraph test of accused Gopal Das held in forensic lab in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Narco test of accused Gopal will be held tomorrow.
 
⏺️ Orissa High Court rules out handing Naba Das murder probe to central probing agency, CBI.
 
⏺️ Sand sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik urges people to join hands for earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria.
⏺️ Andhra Pradesh deputy CM P Rajanna Dora visits Kotia Panchayat in Koraput; aware people about Andhra Govt’s schemes to locals in Dhulipadar village. It will be priced at Rs 2,000 per vial of two doses.
 
⏺️ Serum Institute’s HPV vaccine against cervical cancer CERVAVAC to be available in market this month.
 
⏺️ INDvsAUS 1st Test, day 1: Australia bowled all out by India for 177 runs.
 
⏺️ Deaths from earthquake in Turkey and Syria exceed 19,300, surpassing toll from Japan’s Fukushima disaster.
 
