TNI Evening News Headlines – February 9, 2023

⏺️ Susanta Kumar Mohanty appointed as the State Information Commissioner, Odisha Information Commission.

⏺️ Justice Satrughana Pujahari appointed chairperson of Odisha Human Rights Commission.

⏺️ Naba Das Murder Case: Polygraph test of accused Gopal Das held in forensic lab in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Narco test of accused Gopal will be held tomorrow.

⏺️ Orissa High Court rules out handing Naba Das murder probe to central probing agency, CBI.

⏺️ Sand sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik urges people to join hands for earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

⏺️ Andhra Pradesh deputy CM P Rajanna Dora visits Kotia Panchayat in Koraput; aware people about Andhra Govt’s schemes to locals in Dhulipadar village. It will be priced at Rs 2,000 per vial of two doses.

⏺️ Serum Institute’s HPV vaccine against cervical cancer CERVAVAC to be available in market this month.

⏺️ INDvsAUS 1st Test, day 1: Australia bowled all out by India for 177 runs.