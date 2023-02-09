Airtel 5G service now live in 8 Odisha cities

TNI Bureau: India’s leading telecommunications services provider Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in four more districts of Odisha including Anugul, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Balasore.

Airtel’s 5G services are already live in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela & Puri.

Airtel customers in these eight cities can now experience ultrafast network and speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

There is a target to cover every village in the country irrespective of the population with at least 4G by December.

It is in rollout in a phased manner to cover all major cities by March 2023 and all cities and towns by December 2023.

Airtel 5G Plus will allow superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.