WATCH: New Born Baby beats COVID after 10 Days on Ventilator

TNI Bureau: In some good news during the Covid era, a new born baby who was on ventilator support for 10n days after being diagnosed with COVID-19, recovered fully at a hospital in Bhubaneswar. The baby is said to be one of the youngest corona survivors in the country.

The 25-day-old baby girl Gudia, tested COVID-19 positive when she was just 15 days old. She was referred from Kalahandi district with fever, poor feeding and severe respiratory distress.

Gudia was admitted to isolation ICU and put on ventilator as she had features of multi organ failure. But, after a three-week-long battle with the deadly disease, miraculously she was recovered completely and discharged from the hospital.

According to Dr Arjit Mohapatra, a neonatologist who treated the infant in Bhubaneswar said, the infant was admitted to the hospital after both her parents and other family members tested positive for COVID-19 infection and were admitted to another private hospital.

“Doctors conducted the RT-PCR test on baby and she was found COVID-19 positive. During the treatment, the doctors gave her Remdesivir, steroids and other antibiotics. After three weeks (first 10 days were on ventilator) the baby started showing positive signs, and doctors again conducted an RT-PCR test and tested negative. The baby was discharged on Wednesday in a healthy condition.” Dr Mohapatra added.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours on Sunday, Odisha registered another 11,732 new COVID-19 cases and 19 fatalities.