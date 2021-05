3 more Journalists die of COVID-19 in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Three more journalists in Odisha succumbed to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

The deceased were identified as Ratikant Bal (38) of Badachana in Jajpur district, Kailash Chandra Sahoo (75) of Patnagarh in Bolangir district and Bishnu Prasad Patra (42) of Berhampur.

While Ratikant Bal was working for ‘Ekamra TV’, Kailash Chandra Sahoo was working with Odia daily ‘Pragativadi’ and Bishnu Prasad Patra was working for ‘Odisha Bhaskar’ and ‘Kalinga Darpana’ respectively.

Around 25 journalists have died so far in Odisha during the Second Wave of Covid 19. In the first wave of Covid-19 in 2020, total 4 journalists of Odisha had lost their lives.

Journos died due to Corona second wave in Odisha (as on 16.05.2021):

1. Jatish Khamari (46), Bolangir- ‘Sambad’

2. Manoj Sahu, Chikiti, Ganjam- ‘Nitidin’

3. Gobind Behera(25), Kukudakhandi, Ganjam- Web TV ‘News6’

4.Manas Jaypuria (49), Sambalpur- ‘Zee Odisha’

5. Amjad Badshah (45), Jharsuguda- ‘NFTV’

6. Bhanuprakash Rath, Bhabanipatna- ‘Naxatra TV’

7. Adwait Prasad Biswal (80), Rourkela- Weekly ‘Sramika Malika’

8. Subash Sahare, Jharsuguda- ‘Shasaka Prasashaka’

9. Debendra Samantray, Sambalpur- ‘Sambad’

10. Pritiman Mohapatra, Bhubaneswar- ‘ToI’

11: Karunakar Sahoo, Hinjilikatu, Ganjam- ‘Sambad Kalika’

12. Harish Chandra Sha, Simulia- ‘Samaya’

13. Sudam Charan Nayak(55), K. Nuagaon, Kandhamal- ‘Prameya’

14. Subhranshu Mishra, Salbheta, Bolangir- ‘Sambad’

15. Manoj Beborta, Mumbai/Cuttack- ‘Network18’

16. Sumit Onka, Jeypore- ‘The Pioneer”, Visakhapatnam

17. Pradip Sahu (43), Berhampur, ‘Sambad’

18. D Shankar Rao (76), Koraput- ‘Sakshi’ (Telugu)

19. Kishore Chandra Dash (61), Polsara, Ganjam- ‘Samaja’

20. Durbaksha Bastia (45), Boudh- ‘Odisha Bhaskar’

21. Sabnam Sirin (38), Bhubaneswar- Radio 90.4/SOA FM Radio

22. Sumanta Mohanty (50), video-Journalist at Rourkela-‘Kanak News’

23. Ratikant Bal (38), Badachana, Jajpur- ‘Ekamra TV’

24. Kailash Chandra Sahoo (75), Patnagarh- ‘Pragativadi’

25. Bishnu Prasad Patra (42), Berhampur- ‘Odisha Bhaskar’/’Kalinga Darpana’