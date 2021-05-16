Covid Resurgence: Puri Jagannath Temple to remain closed for public till June 15

TNI Bureau: The Puri Jagannath Temple will remain closed for Public Darshan till June 15, 2021 in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the State.

As per decision taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Krishan Kumar, Shree Jagannatha Temple will remain closed for Darshan of deities till June 15.

However, all the daily rituals will continue with help of Sevayats & Temple officials. Rest all precautions & measures detailed earlier will continue, informed the SJTA.

Chandana Jatra has also started as per customs without participation of any devotees and with large number of precautions for management of COVID-19 amongst Sevaks and officials.

Keeping in mind the ongoing festival season, everyone have the unanimous view that necessary precautionary measures should continue to ensure continuity of age-old traditions of Niti-Kanti (rituals) of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha.

Any spread of COVID-19 amongst Sevayat families during these times will be detrimental to the observance of daily Niti-Kanti and rituals of Chandan Jatra, Sanan Jatra and Ratha Jatra.

Keeping the same in mind, it was decided that Shree Jagannatha Temple will remain closed for Darshan of Trinity by the public till June 15.

It was decided to review the SOP from time to time, keeping in view the evolving situation.