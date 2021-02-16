WATCH: Men rescue Cobra from a Well

Video inside the Article.

By Sagar Satapathy
Man saves Cobra from Drowning
IRS Officer from New Delhi, Naveed Trumboo has a shared a video that shows 4 brave men, part of a snake rescue team, risked their lives to save a Cobra from a well.

“Man jumps into well to save a cobra from drowning. And with help of his friends brings it out to safety. Remarkable…”, tweeted Naveed along with the video.

