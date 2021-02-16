TNI Evening News Headlines- February 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Orissa High Court allows Sarathi Baba to deliver Pravachans to a maximum of 200 people at a time.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for India’s largest Hockey Stadium in Rourkela

➡️ Odisha CM inaugurated projects worth Rs 835 crore & laid foundation for projects worth Rs 4080 crore.

➡️ 3 dead, several injured in Gajapati road mishap; Odisha CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for family members of 2 deceased and free treatment for all injured.

➡️ BJD Vice President and Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik triggers a row by openly admitting administrative negligence in Kotia.

➡️ Ratha katha anukula of Lord Jagannath held in Puri in presence of SJTA chief administrator, Collector & servitors.

➡️ SIT submits 382-page chargesheet against accused in Nayagarh minor girl murder case.

India News

➡️ Death toll rises to 47 in Sidhi bus accident; Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces ex gratia of Rs Five lakhs each to the next of kin of deceased.

➡️ So far 58 bodies & 24 body parts recovered. Out of 58, 30 bodies & 01 body part identified: Chamoli Police, Uttarakhand.

➡️ Amazon plans to start its first manufacturing line in India with Fire TV Sticks.

➡️ 187 persons with UK COVID-19 strain, 4 with South Africa strain and 1 case of Brazil Variant strain detected in India.

➡️ 14 States administered first dose to more than 70% of the registered Health Care Workers.

➡️ Only 2 States – Kerala & Maharashtra contribute 72% of active cases of COVID-19: Government.

➡️ Indian Army using Drones, Cameras to monitor Chinese troops pullback at Pangong Lake. Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengaging from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh.

➡️ Karnataka makes RT-PCR test mandatory for all international arrivals, inbound travellers from Kerala.

➡️ Toolkit matter: Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court grants 10-day anticipatory transit bail to Shantanu.

➡️ National Test Agency postpons Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021. It is likely to be in the last week of March-2021 or early April-2021.

➡️ Salman Khan is bridging gaps between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover for The Kapil Sharma Show as per reports.

➡️ Supreme Court to hear BCCI’s plea on March 23 seeking extension of Sourav Ganguly & Jay Shah’s terms.

World News

➡️ Morocco receives second batch of 500,000 Sinopharm COVID-19 doses.

➡️ China’s debt-trap diplomacy: Kenya offered ‘debt repayment holiday’ for 6 months worth $245 million.

➡️ Scientists discover species living in -2°C temperatures under ice shelf in Antarctica.