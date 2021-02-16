Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry L-G

Amid the political turmoil in Puducherry where 4 Congress MLAs have already resigned ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit, the President of India has removed Former IPS Kiran Bedi as the Lieutenant Governor with immediate effect.

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, has been given additional charge as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

L-G Kiran Bedi and CM V Narayanasamy had been at loggerheads for a long time. The CM had recently met the President alleging unnecessary interference by Kiran Bedi in his work.

It’s not immediately known if Kiran Bedi will get a new responsibility or not.