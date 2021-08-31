WATCH: Janmashtami Celebrations at Lal Chowk, Srinagar

Insight Bureau: After a gap of two years, the historic Lal Chowk witnessed Janmashtami celebrations on Monday. Although the crowd was not huge like 2018 when there were no Covid restrictions, there was much enthusiasm among the devotees as they got a chance to take procession after two years.

Men and women were seen dancing and showering flowers during the Janmasthami procession. The Kashmiri Pandits also participated in a procession in Kupwara’s Handwara market – for the first time.

In 2019, the Janmashtami celebrations in the Valley were cancelled in view of abrogation of Article 370 and in 2020, Covid restrictions were in place.

During the peak of militancy, terror threat had marred the Janmashtami celebrations in Kashmir. That was the case even a few years ago. Such religious processions were held in the past during the regimes of Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Omar Abdullah. But, Mehbooba Mufti was not very cooperative. The 2018 celebrations were held after her departure.