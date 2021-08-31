Odisha Covid Analysis – August 31, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 638 new Covid cases and 68 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 110 cases belong to 0-18 years. All deaths were published after due audit process. They are not the recent ones.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.13%. 843 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

57,280 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 7,969.

Khordha reported 260 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 57 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – August 29, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases -638

🔶 0-18 years: 110

🔶 New Deaths – 68

🔶 New Recoveries – 843

🔶 Samples Tested – 57,280 (64,991 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 1.13% (0.93% Yesterday)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

#TheNewsInsight

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (260), Cuttack (57), Jajpur (34), Balasore (23), Kendrapada (21), Puri (21,) Mayurbhanj (20).

🔷 New Audited Deaths (3+ Districts) – Cuttack (22), Angul (11), Jagatsinghapur (8), Kendrapara (6), Balasore (5), Dhenkanal (4), Bhadrak (3), Puri (3).

#TNI #Insight

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 18069632

🔶 Total Positive Cases -1007750

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 992473

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha -7255

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 7,969