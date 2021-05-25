WATCH: Cop carries 91-year-old Woman to Safety

TNI Bureau: As Cyclone Yaas to hit the Districts along northern Odisha, rescue officials, the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), the National Disaster Rapid Action Force and many others plunged into action to evacuate people from affected areas and move them to safe zones.

Social media is flooded with images & videos that show various volunteers and officials carrying out the evacuation.

Among such videos, the video of a policeman carrying 91-year-old woman to safety in Baghamari Gram Panchayat of Kendrapara District has gone viral for all the right reasons.

The Cop has been identified as the Talachua Marine Police Station Officer.