TNI Morning News Headlines – May 25, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 10939 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 714380, including 110554 active cases and 601224 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports single day spike of 1298 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (922), Angul (819) and Mayurbhanj (604).

➡️ 33 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 7 from Khordha, 4 each from Angul, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, 3 each from Subarnapur, Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,549.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas to reach close to Chandbali-Dhamra by tomorrow morning; may make landfall near Dhamra. Great Danger Signal No. 10 (GD10) at Paradip and Dhamra Ports.

➡️ Odisha Government to provide Rs 50 lakh financial compensation to family of anganwadi workers & supervisors if they will die while on duty.

➡️ In view of the expected landfall of cyclone Yaas at Balasore Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has directed Minister of State for Home Sri Dibyashankar Mishra to reach Balasore today and camp there to monitor the situation.

➡️ 5104 people so far been evacuated from various blocks in Jagatsinghpur district.

➡️ Cyclone Yass: Villagers taken to safety in Bhadrak District.

➡️ 3-year-old baby girl drowned, 7 missing as boats capsize in Sileru river in Malkangiri district.

➡️ Noted preacher Charan Ramdas dies of COVID-19 in Puri. He was 61.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 1,96,427 new COVID 19 cases, 3,26,850 recoveries and 3,511 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,69,48,874 including 25,86,782 active cases, 2,40,54,861 cured cases & 3,03,720 deaths.

➡️ Total of 19,85,38,999 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ The total number of samples tested up to 23rd May is 33,05,36,064 including 19,28,127 samples tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ MB Rajesh elected as Speaker of Kerala Assembly.

➡️ Rupee rises 11 paise to 72.85 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex surges 265.07 pts to 50,916.97 in opening session; Nifty jumps 86 pts to 15,283.70.

World News

➡️ A flight from Russia carrying Remdesivir vials along with other medicines arrived in India today.

➡️ UK Tour: Virat Kohli and rest of Mumbai boys undergoing quarantine separately, asked to workout in room.

➡️ COVID antibody cocktail used to treat Donald Trump now launched in India.

➡️ Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has gone missing. Central Bureau of Investigation is contacting the Embassy of Antigua in India to seek confirmation about the news of Mehul Choksi missing.