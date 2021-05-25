Covid Cases drop in Delhi, UP & Other Big States

TNI Bureau: The country continues to make strides toward COVID recovery, with the overall number of active cases steadily decreasing. This is the 12th day in a row that the number of patients released has outnumbered new ones.

COVID cases that are currently active account for approximately 9.60 percent of all cases registered. According to the Ministry of Health, over 25 lakh people are reportedly suffering from the viral pandemic and are either admitted or in-home isolation.

The Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that India’s daily new coronavirus cases fell below 2 lakh for the first time in 40 days, with 1,96,427 new infections and 3,511 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu has the most cases with 34,867, followed by Karnataka with 25,311, Maharashtra with 22,122, West Bengal with 17,883 cases, and Kerala with 17,821. These five states account for 60.07 percent of all new cases, with Tamil Nadu alone accounting for 17.75 percent of all new cases.

On 24th May, Delhi saw 1,550 new Covid-19 cases and 207 deaths, with the positivity rate dropping to 2.52%, according to data shared by the health department. For the second day in a row, the infection count fell below 2,000 for the first time since March 27, when 1,558 cases were identified.

There are currently 24,578 active cases and 1,374,806 recovered cases in Delhi. On the 18th of May, there were 50,863 active cases in Delhi, which has decreased significantly since then.

In Uttar Pradesh, there are now 76,703 active cases, down from 1,36,342 last week. In Rajasthan, active cases have decreased from 1,59,455 last week to 99,875 this week.

After its last high on May 10, India’s Covid-19 active caseload has decreased. The number of active cases has decreased to 25,86,782, according to Union health ministry data revised on Tuesday morning.