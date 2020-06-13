WATCH: Congress blames BJD for violence in Party Office

TNI Bureau: The Congress Party has blamed the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Odisha Health Minister Naba Das for the violence inside Congress Bhavan, saying they launched the attack to divert the attention from mask procurement scam.

“It was a sponsored attack by the BJD on our Spokesperson Sudarsan Das and other Spokespersons, as they were rattled by our expose on Mask Scam and PPE Scam. They are trying to throttle our voice using violent means. We won’t succumb to their pressure tactics and hit the street,” said OPCC Working President Pradeep Majhi in a video statement.

Statement of Pradeep Majhi