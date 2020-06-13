Odisha: Chhatrapur SDPO and IIC test +Ve for COVID-19

TNI Bureau: Two more COVID Warriors in Ganjam District have tested +Ve for Coronavirus in Ganjam district of Odisha. SDPO, Chhatrapur and IIC Chhatrapur have tested positive, as tweeted by Ganjam SP.

“In the line of duty, our two COVID Warriors – SDPO Chatrapur & IIC Chatrapur tested COVID positive. We wish speedy recovery of them. Inspired by their services, we take this fight against COVID with great zeal to save our citizens from this disease,” tweets Ganjam SP.

Earlier, two female doctors at Narla Community Health Centre in Kalahandi District have also tested +Ve for COVID-19.