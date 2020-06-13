Bhubaneswar reports 3 more COVID-19 +Ve cases

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar has reported 3 more COVID-19 positive cases yesterday, taking the tally to 106. Two of the cases are in Home Quarantine while one is a local contact case.

Positive Cases:

👉 27-year-old Male of Bhimpur near Airport main line with travel history of Delhi.

👉 36-year-old Male of Bharatpur near Kalinga Studio with travel history of Delhi.

👉 48-year-old Male of HB Colony, Dumduma area, with recent travel history of Ganjam.

Recovered Case:

👉 35-year-old Male of Jagamara area recovered.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates:

👉 Total Cases – 106

👉 Recovered Cases – 60

👉 Active Cases – 42

👉 Deceased – 3