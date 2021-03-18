WATCH: CM Naveen Patnaik greets & meets BJP MLAs

TNI Bureau: When the BJP MLAs in Odisha marched towards Naveen Niwas “searching for the CM”, they had never imagined that a rare sight is awaiting them, which would take the game out of their reach. And, it happened.

CM Naveen Patnaik along with his PS VK Pandian stepped out of his house to greet the BJP MLAs while the woman BJD leaders welcomed them in a traditional manner.

The CM sat with the opposition leaders, talked to them, listened to their grievances and invited the opposition MLAs for a discussion on paddy procurement issue, to be held in a day or two.

The BJP MLAs returned happily. But, Naveen Patnaik won this round.