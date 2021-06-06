Walk-In 2nd Dose COVID Vaccination Facility for 18-44 Age Group in Bhubaneswar

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: In a major development, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to allow the walk-in vaccination for the 2nd Dose of Covid Vaccination for 18-44 age Group at the COVID vaccination centres.

For the citizens, aged 18-44 who have taken their 1st dose from 3rd May-14th May can take their 2nd dose at the same Centres.

BMC will also arrange for the COVID Vaccination of students who have secured admission in Foreign Universities. Student aged 18+ can call ‘1929’ to book their appointment to get Vaccinated to travel abroad to pursue studies.

