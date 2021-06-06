TNI Morning News Headlines – June 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 7002 COVID-19 cases on Sunday which took the tally of patients in the State to 813096, including 78031 active cases and 732018 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports single day spike of 1167 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (771) and Jajpur (486).

➡️ 42 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 each from Angul, Cuttack and Khordha. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,994.

➡️ Walk-in facility for 2nd Dose of Covid Vaccination for 18-44 Age Group introduced in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha to extend Covid-19 Vaccination to 22 More Municipalities in Third Phase.

➡️ Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati admitted to SUM Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

➡️ Balasore Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in-charge Ranjit Kumar Pradhan (48) beaten to death in Mayurbhanj district.

➡️ Tallest e-waste sculpture (29 feet) installed at e-park of ITI Berhampur campus in Odisha.

India News

➡️ India sees lowest Daily Covid cases in 59 Days.

➡️ India follows the second place with 1,14,460 new COVID19 cases, 1,89,232 recoveries and 2677 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,88,09,339 including 14,77,799 active cases, 2,69,84,781 cured cases & 3,46,759 deaths.

➡️ Recovery rate in India increases to 93.67%. Daily positivity rate stands at 5.62%.

➡️ Total of 23,13,22,417 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ As many as 36,47,46,522 samples have been tested in the country up to June 5 including 20,36,311 samples tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai following breathing issues.

➡️ Farmers observe sit-in in Haryana, Scores of farmers, including BKU leader Rakesh Tikait continue to protest demanding release of supporters arrested after spat with Jananayak Janata Party MLA Devendra Singh Babli.

➡️ The Income Tax Department to launch its new e-filing portal http://incometax.gov.in on June 7, 2021.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 on the Richter scale hit at 6:21 am today, in Jammu and Kashmir: National Center for Seismology.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 172.8 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.71 Million.

➡️ COVID-19: Donald Trump calls on Nations to demand reparations from China.

➡️ G7 leaders strike deal to tax Google, Amazon and other tech giants.

➡️ Covid: Pfizer vaccine produces nearly six times fewer antibodies against delta variant, shows study.

➡️ Russia only Country ready to transfer Covid Vaccine Technology: President Vladimir Putin.

➡️ Al Qaeda leader Aiman al-Zawahiri may be in border region of Afghanistan and Pakistan: United Nations report.

➡️ Several killed as Myanmar forces fight villagers in delta region.

➡️ UK PM Boris Johnson calls on G7 to Vaccinate World by end of 2022.

➡️ US to donate 750,000 COVID-19 Vaccine shots to Taiwan.