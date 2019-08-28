VSSUT ragging: Odisha Parents’ Federation seeks safety of Students

TNI Bureau: Strongly opposing the recent ragging incident at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, the members of Odisha Parents’ Federation met Prof. Atal Chaudhuri, Vice Chancellor of VSSUT regarding ragging issue in hostels.

A delegation led by Odisha Parents’ Federation Chairman Basudev Bhatt and other members including Punyashlok Mohanty, Biswajit Mishra, Amit Mohanty, Subrat Babu,Ajay Nanda, Akhaya Kumar Dash and Samson Russel met the VC.

While talking to them, The VC has assured to take stringent action against the guilty after probe.

Following are the Key Points discussed:

1. Police Outpost to be opened in the campus to stop activities in night.

2. CCTV for 24 hours to watch the activities in campus. Outsources agency may be hired by VSSUT.

3. Parents should pay the fine imposed by VSSUT to 52 students and one affidavit to be taken from parents as strong action will be taken in future if found any probe on ragging.

4. Gate should be closed after 8pm with strong security.