PM Modi Sir, meet us too, urges Para-Badminton Player Pramod Bhagat

TNI Bureau: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BWF World Badminton Championship 2019 Gold winner PV Sindhu and congratulated her on the historic achievement, Para-Badminton Player Pramod Bhagat took to Twitter, urging him for a meet up.

World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat had recently won two Gold medals at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships while Indian players won 12 medals in total. They met Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju recently.

“Honorable @narendramodi Sir, Request you to give us opportunity to meet you sir. We are so thankful for @KirenRijiju Sir for giving us time,” he tweeted.

Another player Sukant Kadam too tweeted, “Honorable @narendramodi sir, We Para Badminton Athletes also won 12 medals in Para-Badminton World Championship and we also want your blessings.Request you to allow us to meet as we missed a chance after Asian Games”.

Lets see if PM Modi keeps their request and meet the players who brought laurels to the country fighting against the odds.