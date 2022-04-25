VKareU to start operation in Odisha from 30th April

Insight Bureau: One of the major home healthcare service provider VKareU on Sunday announced to start operation in Odisha from 30th April this year. With the vision of better health care solutions, the company also unveiled its logo reflecting its core values and ethos.

People now a days are more concerned about their health since the Covid 19 pandemic has started, VKareU has come forward to provide better healthcare services to needy ones.

VKareU will provide various essential healthcare services to people through its mobile app on real time basis. It will leverage power of technology to provide all services at patient’s doorstep.

Company assures to prevent unnecessary visit to hospital of patient suffering from chronic diseases like cancer, neurological, post ICU, palliative care, orthopedic, respiratory, diabetes, and post-surgery. It will give a sense of relaxation to families who can go to work and simultaneously giving care to their loved one.

Company’s director and co-founder Binod Agarwalla said that, “We are delighted to announce start of our operation in state of Odisha. As a technology-based firm our mission is to provide complete healthcare delivery at doorstep where people realize that home-based healthcare is no longer a luxury but a necessity. We are confident that services which are available at our platform, many patients and their families will get immensely benefited who mostly rely on their fate.”

As per the company, all stakeholders like patients and caretakers, healthcare worker, associates and community will get benefited through our services. Patients will get quality service at affordable price.

Qualified medical professional will visit patient’s house at the prefixed date and time. It will become helpful to save time of patients and his/her care takers and also save money on transport and consultation, said company’s joint director Radha Agarwalla.

VKareU will be the biggest healthcare service provider in the near future as it aims to provide better healthcare in easiest ways that every people can get benefitted of.