Evening News Insight – April 25, 2022

Coronavirus patients in home isolation in Delhi has seen an over six-fold increase.

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️ Fiancee of trader, who was murdered in Ganjam, commits suicide by consuming poison during protest.
 
➡️ Power situation to improve in a week, informed GRIDCO MD.
 
➡️ Kalarahanga Panchayat GRS Under Vigilance Scanner; 59 residential plots in name of Kalarahanga GRS Babuli Padhihari unearthed.
 
➡️ Orissa High Court directs joint meeting of Nalco, MCL & Railways to address Coal shortage in Nalco.
 
➡️ Government of India blocks 16 YouTube channels, including 6 Pakistan-based, for spreading disinformation.
 
➡️ Delhi: Building undergoing repairs collapses in Satya Niketan, all 5 trapped rescued.
➡️ Coronavirus patients in home isolation in Delhi has seen an over six-fold increase.
 
➡️ Chandigarh administration mandates wearing of masks in public places.
 
➡️ Ministry of Communications organised Yoga Utsav across the country.
 
➡️ PM Modi inaugurates the 7th edition of Raisina Dialogue 2022.
 
➡️ World’s oldest person, Japan’s Kane Tanaka, dies at 119.
 
➡️ Twitter board members meet as discussions about Elon Musk’s takeover bid turn more serious.
