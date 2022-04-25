Evening News Insight – April 25, 2022

➡️ Fiancee of trader, who was murdered in Ganjam, commits suicide by consuming poison during protest.

➡️ Power situation to improve in a week, informed GRIDCO MD.

➡️ Kalarahanga Panchayat GRS Under Vigilance Scanner; 59 residential plots in name of Kalarahanga GRS Babuli Padhih ari unearthed.

➡️ Orissa High Court directs joint meeting of Nalco, MCL & Railways to address Coal shortage in Nalco.

➡️ Government of India blocks 16 YouTube channels, including 6 Pakistan-based, for spreading disinformation.

➡️ Delhi: Building undergoing repairs collapses in Satya Niketan, all 5 trapped rescued.

➡️ Coronavirus patients in home isolation in Delhi has seen an over six-fold increase.

➡️ Chandigarh administration mandates wearing of masks in public places.

➡️ Ministry of Communications organised Yoga Utsav across the country.

➡️ PM Modi inaugurates the 7th edition of Raisina Dialogue 2022.

➡️ World’s oldest person, Japan’s Kane Tanaka, dies at 119.