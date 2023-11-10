VK Pandian to join BJD Soon: TOI Report

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s trusted aide V K Pandian will soon join BJD, as per (Times of India) TOI report.

Speculations are rife that he will get a most important assignment in the party, such as Working President or similar.

Top sources said Pandian will play a key role and would be the key poll planner in BJD’s strategies for 2024 elections.

Earlier the former IAS officer VK Pandian has been appointed as Chairman of 5T (Transformational Initiative) and ‘Nabin Odisha’ in the rank of Cabinet Minister after taking VRS.