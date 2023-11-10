Odisha Governor draws flak for rushing to Naveen Niwas

TNI Bureau: Odisha Governor Raghubar Das has drawn flakes by meeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence Naveen Niwas yesterday.

The Congress party has alleged that Odisha Governor Raghubar Das has breached the protocol by meeting Naveen Patnaik at his residence Naveen Niwas. The grand old party also has sought his clarification over his meeting.

While speaking to media persons, senior party leader Panchanan Kanungo said, “The Governor has breached the protocol by paying a visit to the state CM at Naveen Niwas.”

“He should clarify the reason behind the visit. Is Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s health not good & that’s why he met the CM at his residence,” he asked.

It is to be noted here that Das met Naveen yesterday and termed it as a courtesy meeting. Before meeting the Odisha CM, he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Delhi. Which is why Congress even said that the Odisha Governor met the CM to give the message of the PM.