VK Pandian reviews Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project, directs to complete by Dec 15

TNI Bureau: Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian reviewed the Srimandir Parikrama project in Puri early this morning and directed the concerned officials to complete the works by December 15.

Pandian visited Puri in the wee hours of Saturday following the instruction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and reviewed the progress of the Parikrama project.

Puri Collector, SP and senior officials of executing agencies were present during Pandian’s first review after assuming charge as the 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman.

He expressed hopes that the project would give a new sense of divine feeling to the devotees in the New Year.

Pandian also ordered to speed up the restoration work of various mutts in the pilgrim town. He suggested planting various trees and shrubs related to Jagannath culture in the landscaping work of the Parikrama project.

He also reviewed the work of the four doors of the shrine and suggested engaging more people to expedite the work.

Pandian directed to make adequate arrangements for parking of two-wheelers for the convenience of local people. In addition, he stressed the importance of shifting various utilities from the ‘Meghanad Prachir’, completing of electricity work within the scheduled time.

He also reviewed the progress of Jagannath Ballabh parking lot, the development of various facilities for devotees, the garden, and Sri Setu work and directed to finish the project works on time.