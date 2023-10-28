Historic! India cross 100 Medal Mark at Asian Para Games

TNI Bureau: Indian para-athletes created history on Saturday as they won their 100th medal of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games 2023.

India reached the three digit medal tally with Dilip Mahadu Gavit winning a gold medal in the morning.

Till now, India has got 108 medals including 28 golds, 31 silvers and 49 bronze medals and is placed in the fifth position of the medal list.

This is the most successful Para Asian Games campaign ever for the Indian para contingents. Their previous best was the 72 medals they had won in 2018 (15 golds, 24 silver and 33 bronze medals).

With 518 medals China continue to be in the top of the medal list, followed by Japan with 150 medals. Likewise, IR Iran and South Korea are in the third and fourth places of the medal list respectively. While IR Iran has 124 medals, South Korea has won 103 medals.