India end Hangzhou Asian Para Games Campaign with 111 Medals

TNI Bureau: The Indian contingents ended their Hangzhou Asian Para Games campaign on a historic note by getting 111 medals.

The 111 medals which include 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze is the biggest haul for the country in any major international multi-sport event.

India ended at fifth place in the medals tally behind China (521 medals: 214 gold, 167 silver, 140 bronze), Iran (44 gold, 46 silver, 41 bronze), Japan (42, 49, 59) and Korea (30, 33, 40).

It is to be noted here that India had finished 15th with 14 medals, including one gold in the first Para Asian Games which was held in 2010 in Guangzhou, China.

In the 2014 editions too, India had finished at the 15th place. However, it performed better and completed the 2018 edition at the ninth position.