“Vidrohi” the heroics of Baxi Jagabandhu on Disney+ Hotstar soon; Watch Trailer

Insight Bureau: The valour of Jagabandhu Bidyadhara Mohapatra Bhramarbara Raya popularly known as Baxi Jagabandhu will be showcased in a new series named ‘Vidrohi’.

The show will be aired on Star Plus and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar next month.The trailer of the same was released by Star Plus on Tuesday.

The trailer of ‘Vidrohi’ featured Baxi Jagabandhu being stopped by the British force from entering the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. Baxi Jagabandhu’s associates give a befitting reply to the British force by attacking them with bow and arrow.

The rebellion of 1817 in Khordha led by Baxi Jagabandhu took place 40 years before the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857, which is considered as the first Indian war of independence.

Actor Sharad Malhotra will be seen playing the lead role of Baxi Jagabandhu.

The series will be based on fight against the heavy taxation and illegal encroachment of the tax-free lands and restriction on salt by the British Rule.