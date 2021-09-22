TNI Evening News Headlines – September 22, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 186 more COVID positive cases & 152 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 148 local contact cases and 38 quarantine cases.

➡️ 445 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1008671.

➡️ Odisha Government has approved projects worth Rs. 640.55 cr under Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) to ensure development of secondary schools, sports & environmental monitoring in ULBs of the mineral-bearing districts.

➡️ Odisha-Andhra Border Row: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recommends measures to Andhra CM for Peaceful Resolution.

➡️ Vidrohi: Heroics of Baxi Jagabandhu will air on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

➡️ Tiffin Stall Owner in Cuttack killed 20 Stray Dogs to death by feeding them poison, FIR lodged.

India News

➡️ Families of Indian citizens who died of Covid will get ex-gratia of Rs. 50,000: Centre to Supreme Court.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi attends Global COVID-19 summit.

➡️ India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crosses the 83 crore landmark milestone. More than 64 lakh vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm: Government of India.

➡️ Kerala reports 19,675 new infections, 142 deaths and 19,702 recoveries today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Jammu and Kashmir Government sacked six of its employees for having terror links.

➡️ JNU, Delhi decides phase 3 and 4 reopenings of the campus from 23rd September and 27th September

➡️ UP ATS has arrested Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, in connection with India’s largest religious conversion syndicate.

➡️ Mahant Narendra Giri’s disciple Anand Giri sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the death of Mahant Narendra Giri.

➡️ Assam burns 2,479 rhino horns to dispel myth about their medicinal value.

World news

➡️ Marlon Samuels charged under ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

➡️ US to donate 500 million additional Covid vaccines to world.

➡️ IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19, SRH-DC game on.

➡️ Afghanistan’s Taliban want to address General Assembly, says UN.

➡️ Pakistan wanted Taliban to represent Afghanistan in Saarc meeting: Report.

➡️ Australia hit by a rare magnitude 6.0 earthquake.