TNI Evening News Headlines – September 22, 2021
Key News Headlines of September 22, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 186 more COVID positive cases & 152 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 148 local contact cases and 38 quarantine cases.
➡️ 445 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1008671.
➡️ Odisha Government has approved projects worth Rs. 640.55 cr under Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) to ensure development of secondary schools, sports & environmental monitoring in ULBs of the mineral-bearing districts.
➡️ Odisha-Andhra Border Row: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recommends measures to Andhra CM for Peaceful Resolution.
➡️ Vidrohi: Heroics of Baxi Jagabandhu will air on Disney+ Hotstar soon.
➡️ Tiffin Stall Owner in Cuttack killed 20 Stray Dogs to death by feeding them poison, FIR lodged.
India News
➡️ Families of Indian citizens who died of Covid will get ex-gratia of Rs. 50,000: Centre to Supreme Court.
➡️ PM Narendra Modi attends Global COVID-19 summit.
➡️ India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crosses the 83 crore landmark milestone. More than 64 lakh vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm: Government of India.
➡️ Kerala reports 19,675 new infections, 142 deaths and 19,702 recoveries today.
➡️ Jammu and Kashmir Government sacked six of its employees for having terror links.
➡️ JNU, Delhi decides phase 3 and 4 reopenings of the campus from 23rd September and 27th September
➡️ UP ATS has arrested Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, in connection with India’s largest religious conversion syndicate.
➡️ Mahant Narendra Giri’s disciple Anand Giri sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the death of Mahant Narendra Giri.
➡️ Assam burns 2,479 rhino horns to dispel myth about their medicinal value.
World news
➡️ Marlon Samuels charged under ICC Anti-Corruption Code.
➡️ US to donate 500 million additional Covid vaccines to world.
➡️ IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19, SRH-DC game on.
➡️ Afghanistan’s Taliban want to address General Assembly, says UN.
➡️ Pakistan wanted Taliban to represent Afghanistan in Saarc meeting: Report.
➡️ Australia hit by a rare magnitude 6.0 earthquake.
Comments are closed.