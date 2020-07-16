VIDEO: Reliance Jio Glass – Features & Specifications

TNI Bureau: At its 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) launched the ‘Jio Glass’, which may turn out to be a game changer in the digital revolution in India during and aftermath Corona Pandemic.

Key Features of Jio Glass:

👉 Jio Glass is a mixed reality (MR)-based holographic lens system that enables users to perform various tasks.

👉 It comes with a Wireless Audio and 3D Holographic Video Calling.

👉 Jio Glass allows Conference Calls, Presentations and Discussions.

👉 Weights just 75 grams. The company will provide a simple cable that can be attached to the smartphone for accessing the content.

👉 Jio Glass enables users conduct classes, make video calls, and host meetings in a 3D holographic environment.

👉 The headset has a high-resolution display.

👉 Jio Glass will get support from 25 apps and spatial audio.

👉 It will be immensely beneficial for Business Houses, Schools and Educational Institutions.

👉 Price of the Jio Glass is yet to be revealed.