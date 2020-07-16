60 COVID-19 cases in Bhubaneswar; 7 from Salia Sahi

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 60 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 919.

Out of the 60 new cases, 40 cases have been reported from quarantine while 20 are local contact cases.

7 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Salia Sahi. With this the total number of COVID-19 cases in Salia Sahi slum has increased to 26.

Similarly, 4 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the same family of Unit-9, Road -2 linked to a previous positive case.

3 employees of Private Hospital and 1 employee of a Government Hospital are among the new positive cases.

As many as 18 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 16):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 919

👉 Recovered Cases – 403

👉 Deceased – 11

👉 Active Cases – 504