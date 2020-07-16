Plasma Therapy begins at Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack

TNI Bureau: The Plasma therapy treatment for COVID-19 patients was conducted for the first time at Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack on Thursday.

B Positive plasma has been administered on a 48-year-old critically-ill Covid-19 patient at Ashwini Hospital.

According to Odisha Government’s technical adviser on Covid-19 Jayant Panda, blood plasma has been collected from four donors at S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital to administer on that critically-ill corona patient.

Reportedly, four persons, including a pediatrician, volunteered to donate plasma. As many as 300 people have also come forward to donate plasma for the next phases.