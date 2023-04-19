VHP’s Dawn-To-Dusk Bandh Hits Normal Life In 14 Districts of Odisha

TNI Bureau: The dawn-to-dusk bandh called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), has affected normal life in 14 districts of Odisha including the undivided Koraput districts today.

The VHP is observing the 12 hour bandh in Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada districts of the state.

The Hindu outfit is protesting against the violence before and after the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Sambalpur Town last week. Bajarang Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have extended their supports to the bandh.

All shops, business establishments, government and private schools and offices remained closed due to the bandh. Besides, the roads also wore a deserted look as vehicles apart from emergency vehicles remained off roads. Security has been tightened to maintain law and order during the strike.