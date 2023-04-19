TNI Evening News Headlines – April 19, 2023

➡️ 30 places over 40 degrees as Odisha continues to singe under scorching heat. Baripada hottest place at 44.5 deg C, followed by Nuapada 44.4, Bolangir 44 deg C.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Model Vending Zone In Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated ‘Biju Mahaveer Jaipur Foot Centre’ in Gurujanga to provide artificial limbs to all differently-abled persons in the State.
➡️Pushpa-2 shooting gets underway in the forests bordering Odisha-Andhra Pradesh.
➡️Bhubaneswar to host Indian senior men’s football team in Intercontinental Cup from June 9.
➡️PM Narendra Modi to address Global Buddhist Summit on April 20.
➡️Cabinet approves National Quantum Mission to scale-up scientific and industrial R&D.
➡️Atiq-Ashraf killing: Five policemen suspended for negligence of duty.
➡️IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 154/7
➡️Former world No. 1 and five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova turns 36.
