Yogi Adityanath issues strong warning to Mafia in Uttar Pradesh

TNI Bureau: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday issued a strong warning to the mafia of criminals saying “they can no longer terrorise” businessmen in Uttar Pradesh.

In his first reaction to the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on live television in Prayagraj, Yogi was quoted by Deccan Herald as saying, “Aaj koi mafia aur peshewar apradhi kisi udyami ko dara dhamka nahin sakta (Now, no mafia or professional criminal can terrorise any businessman in UP).”

“UP guarantees you (businessmen) the best law and order situation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance of complaints regarding the killings of Atiq and Ashraf Ahmed and sought a report within four weeks.

The NHRC asked the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh and the Commissioner of Police in Prayagraj to submit a detailed report on the murder of the Ahmed brothers within four weeks.

The Ahmed brothers were killed shot dead on April 15 by three assailants who were apparently posing as media persons. The firing took place while police were taking to them to the hospital for medical examinations.

Later, the Yog-led state government ordered a high-level probe into the murders, while a three-member Special Investigation Team of the UP police is also looking into the incident.