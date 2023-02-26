Veteran Journalist Ajit Mohanty Passes Away

TNI Bureau: Veteran journalist Ajit Kumar Mohanty died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at AIIM-Bhubaneswar. He was 73.

According to Ajit Mohanty’s wife Shanti Mohanty, he was undergoing treatment at a Bengaluru-based hospital after he was diagnosed with cancer. However, he was shifted to AIIM-Bhubaneswar about 15 days ago.

Despite all efforts by the doctors to save Mohanty, he breathed his last at around 12.30 PM today, Shanti said.

A wave of sorrow prevailed among the journalists following the death of Mohanty, who had worked in some leading vernacular dailies like the Dharitri, the Samaya. Some of them even visited his Unit-2 based residence here and paid their last respect.