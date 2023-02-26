Pradeep Jena appointed new Chief Secretary of Odisha

Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena has been appointed as the next Chief Secretary of the state, replacing Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, who is retiring on February 28. The General Administration and Public Grievance Department issued a notification on Sunday, informing about the development.

Jena, a 1989 batch IAS officer, is currently serving as Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary (DC-cum-ACS) and Secretary to the Government, Planning and Convergence Department, with additional charges of Agriculture Production Commissioner, Odisha, Special Relief Commissioner, and MD of the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA).

As per the notification, Jena has been appointed as the Chief Secretary and Chief Development Commissioner of Odisha, and Secretary to the Government, General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

The notification also announced that Anu Garg, presently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Department of Water Resources, has been appointed as the next Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary (DC-cum-ACS) and Secretary to the Government, Planning and Convergence Department. She is allowed to remain in charge of Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Department of Water Resources, as per the notification.

The orders will come into effect from March 1, 2023, according to the notification.

In the midst of speculations last year about Jena being considered for the position of the top bureaucratic post. It is noteworthy that the State Government had extended Suresh Chandra Mohapatra’s tenure twice by six months each after his retirement in 2022.