Ex Odisha Minister Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra begins 2nd Innings

Setting aside all conjectures, former minister and BJD MLA from Junagarh, Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra (55), tied the knot for the second time. Mishra, who was previously married to a woman in Jayapatana, married a young engineer, Priyanka Agasti (35).

Priyanka Agasti, an engineer, is the daughter of Bhabani Agasti from Dekota village in Kalahandi district.

The pre-marriage ritual, ‘Nirbandha,’ took place in the morning, and the wedding was held in the afternoon in a low-key manner. The wedding took place at a resort near Pipili in Puri district, attended only by a few close relatives, with no party leaders invited.

Both Mishra and Priyanka got married for the second time. Priyanka was previously married to a man from Dharmagarh, but the marriage ended in divorce within two years. Similarly, Mishra also parted ways with his first wife, and they have a son who is currently studying in London.

Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra’s name cropped up in the sensational Mamita Meher murder case. He was accused of patronising the key accused Gobinda Sahu and deriving benefits from immoral acts. However, there were no charges against him, apart from rumours. Gobinda died inside the jail under mysterious circumstances (suicide suspected), putting a curtain on the case.