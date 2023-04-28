Vande Bharat Express Trial Run: Train reaches Odisha

TNI Bureau: The first trial run of the much-talked about Vande Bharat Express has finally reached Odisha’s Balasore this morning.

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express reportedly departs from Howrah Station in West Bengal at 6:10 am and reached Balasore at 9.03 am.

According to reports, the Vande Bharat Express will reach Puri at 12.35 pm.

While returning, this train is slated to leave Puri at 1.50 pm and reach Howrah at 8.30 pm today.

Between Puri and Howrah, the Vande Bharat Express will have stoppages at six stations — Kharagpur, Bhadrak, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda with only two minutes halt.

The second trial run of the Vande Bharat Express will be held on April 30 between Howrah and Bhadrak and then from Bhadrak to Howrah.

Likewise, third trial run will be decided on May 1 after getting update from the Railway Board regarding inauguration of Vande Bharat Express rake.