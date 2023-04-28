BJP holds Bandh in Daspalla over Deterioration of Law and Order

TNI Bureau: The Nayagarh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today is holding a bandh in Daspalla in protest against alleged deterioration of law and order situation in the area.

The 8-hour bandh which began from 6 am will continue till 2 pm today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The protesters of the safron party were seen staging road blockades at different places of the town.

Vehicles except the emergency services remained off the roads in the town. Likewise, all shops and business establishments were shut due to the strike.

The local police has tightened the security arrangements to avoid occurance of any untoward incident during the bandh of the BJP workers.