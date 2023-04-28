TNI Morning News Headlines – April 28, 2023

➡️ Infant dies hours after Vaccination in Sundargarh, family lodges complaint.

➡️ Six Odias return to Odisha from violence-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri.

➡️ Trial run of Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express begins.

➡️ Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art, paying tributes to Utkala Gauraba Madhusudan Das on his birth anniversary.

➡️ Boat Capsize: Body of boatman who had gone missing in Brahmani river found.

➡️ India reports 7,533 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; active caseload stands at 53,852.

➡️ Two earthquakes of magnitudes 4.8 and 5.9 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Delhi.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates 91 FM transmitters across 18 States and 2 Union Territories to boost radio connectivity.

➡️ Rupee rises 4 paise to 81.75 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra urges authorities to take quick action to ensure justice for wrestlers protesting against former WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh.

➡️ Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs in IPL.

➡️ Security Council slams Taliban ban on United Nations women workers.