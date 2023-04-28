TNI Morning News Headlines – April 28, 2023

➡️Infant dies hours after Vaccination in Sundargarh, family lodges complaint.
➡️Six Odias return to Odisha from violence-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri.
➡️Trial run of Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express begins.
➡️Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art, paying tributes to Utkala Gauraba Madhusudan Das on his birth anniversary.
➡️Boat Capsize: Body of boatman who had gone missing in Brahmani river found.
➡️India reports 7,533 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; active caseload stands at 53,852.
➡️Two earthquakes of magnitudes 4.8 and 5.9 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal: National Center for Seismology.
Related Posts
➡️Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Delhi.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates 91 FM transmitters across 18 States and 2 Union Territories to boost radio connectivity.
➡️Rupee rises 4 paise to 81.75 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra urges authorities to take quick action to ensure justice for wrestlers protesting against former WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh.
➡️Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs in IPL.
➡️Security Council slams Taliban ban on United Nations women workers.
➡️Pakistan to attend SCO Defence Ministers meeting in virtual mode today.
Comments are closed.