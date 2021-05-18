Vaccination in Odisha: Khordha, Ganjam lead the Pack

TNI Bureau: As on May 17, 2021, 67,37,421 people in Odisha have been vaccinated either fully or partially. Out of these, 53,24,287 people have taken their first vaccine dose. Remaining 14,13,134 people have taken both doses.

In total, 20,633 people were vaccinated in Odisha on May 17.

Khordha leads the vaccination drive in Odisha with 814,897 people being vaccinated so far – highest in Odisha. 591,604 people in the district have taken their first dose while 223,293 have taken both doses. Ganjam comes second in the list with 685,609.

At least 7 districts – Boudh, Deogarh, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Malkangiri, Nuapada and Subarnapur have recorded less than 1 lakh vaccination as on today.

Top 15 Districts in Odisha in terms of Vaccination:

👉 Khordha: 814,897 (1st Dose – 591,604; Both Doses – 223,293)

👉 Ganjam: 685,609 (1st Dose – 551,638; Both Doses – 133,971)

👉 Cuttack: 463,307 (1st Dose – 364,207; Both Doses – 99,100)

👉 Balasore: 422,245 (1st Dose – 332,622; Both Doses – 89,623)

👉 Mayurbhanj: 309,828 (1st Dose – 244,035; Both Doses – 65,793)

👉 Sundargarh: 294,977 (1st Dose – 242,952; Both Doses – 52,025)

👉 Puri: 262,446 (1st Dose – 217,015; Both Doses – 45,431)

👉 Koraput: 255,603 (1st Dose – 201,481; Both Doses – 54,122)

👉 Keonjhar: 231,705 (1st Dose – 189,510; Both Doses – 42,195)

👉 Kalahandi: 228,594 (1st Dose – 180,809; Both Doses – 47,785)

👉 Bhadrak: 220,205 (1st Dose – 176,313; Both Doses – 43,892)

👉 Bargarh: 205,996 (1st Dose – 164,283; Both Doses – 41,713)

👉 Kendrapara: 199,614 (1st Dose – 161,957; Both Doses – 37,657)

👉 Jagatsinghpur: 165,138 (1st Dose – 134,128; Both Doses – 31,010)

👉 Sambalpur: 190,505 (1st Dose – 148,777; Both Doses – 41,728)