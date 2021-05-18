Odisha Govt extends Lockdown till June 1; tightens the Norms

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government on Tuesday extended the COVID-19 lockdown across the State till June 1 (5 am).

However, essential services such as grocery/vegetable/milk/meat/egg shops will remain open from 7 AM to 11 AM. People can walk 500 meters between 7 am and 11 am to buy vegetables. It was 6 AM to 12 PM earlier.

Unnecessary vehicular movement will be restricted.

Weekend shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays across the State will continue to remain in force.

The lockdown is primarily aimed at restricting movement of persons. Movement of goods shall not be affected by the lockdown.

Vaccination shall continue in places as notified by the Health & Family Welfare Department.

The Odisha Government has directed the district and police authorities in the State to ensure strict implementation of guidelines for marriage and funeral related functions.

A maximum of 25 people will be allowed for marriage, 20 during Thread Ceremony, Funeral, Last Rites, Shudhi Rituals.

During this lockdown, all educational institutions, cinema halls, malls shall remain closed and buses for public transport restricted with following exemptions:

• Grocery/Vegetable/Milk/Meat/Egg Shops will remain open from 7 AM to 11 AM on week days.

• Home Delivery of food, groceries, vegetables, egg, fish, meat and other essential items by restaurants and aggregators such as Zornato, Swiggy, OPOLFED, OMFED, Chilika Fresh etc will be allowed during the lockdown.

• Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Services and allied activities will be allowed.

• State Government officials on emergency duty

• Print and electronic media establishments can continue operating during lockdown period

• District and Municipal Administration/ Police/ Fire Services/ Government Officials on emergency duty

• All medical establishments including Govt. and private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, including medicine stores. Movement of ambulance and all medical personnel including Doctors & Paramedics

• Reserve Bank of India and RBI regulated financial markets and entities like NPCI, CCIL, ATMs, Clearing Houses, payment system operators and standalone primary dealers, with bare minimum staff

• Movement of goods and goods carriers, whether loaded or unloaded

• All industrial units, factories and construction activities, IT/ITeS units with minimum staff

• Marriages and Funerals, with permission of local authority