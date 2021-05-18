TNI Morning News Headlines – May 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 10321 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 633302, including 104539 active cases and 526353 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports single-day spike of 1566 COVID-19 positive cases followed by Sundargarh (819) and Cuttack (731).

➡️ 22 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 each from Boudh, Kalahandi, Khordha, Nuapada and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,357.

➡️ A total of 56,684 samples were tested in Odisha, yesterday.

➡️ Two-wheeler companies extend warranty, free servicing period due to COVID situation.

➡️ 7 places in Odisha record 40 Degree Celsius & above; Boudh emerges hottest place with a maximum temperature of 41 degree Celsius.

➡️ Odisha to resume Virtual Classes for Plus 2 first-year students before May 21.

➡️ Shiv Sunder Das, who hails from Odisha named batting coach of the Senior India Women’s Cricket team.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 2,63,533 new COVID 19 cases, 4,22,436 recoveries and 4,329 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,52,28,996 including 33,53,765 active cases, 2,15,96,512 cured cases & 2,78,719 deaths.

➡️ Total of 18,44,53,149 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 31,82,92,881 samples tested for COVID19 up to 17th May 2021. Of these, 18,69,223 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Padma Shri awardee and former Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Dr KK Aggarwal passed away due to COVID 19 at 12am.

➡️ AIIMS is developing guidelines to treat Black Fungus/Mucormycosis: Sources.

➡️ Cyclone Tauktae: Navy Rescues 60 From Barge Adrift Near Mumbai .

➡️ Cyclone Tauktae eye landfall completes, weakens after in Gujarat.

➡️ Cyclone Tauktae: 146 people rescued by Indian Navy from Barge P305 off Bombay High area.

➡️ ‘Char Dham Yatra’ has been temporarily postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

➡️ COVAX facility will deliver its 65 millionth dose in the coming days.

➡️ Portals of Uttarakhand’s Badrinath temple open with rituals today.

➡️ Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar moves anticipatory bail plea. The hearing will be in Rohini Court today.

➡️ Non-bailable warrant issued against Sushil Kumar & others in the case relating to killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium.

➡️ Sensex rises 599 points, currently at 50,179.77; Nifty at 15,095.90.

➡️ Rupee rises 5 paise to 73.17 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 163.3 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.38 Million.

➡️ India loses ONGC Videsh Ltd-discovered Farzad-B gas field in Iran.

➡️ US will share 80mn spare Covid vaccines, says President Biden; India may benefit.

➡️ Saudi Arabia eases travel ban for vaccinated citizens.